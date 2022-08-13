How to navigate conversations with your auto mechanic

(CNN) Whether you are afraid of being ripped off or just feel out of your depth in conversations with auto mechanics, taking your car in for maintenance can be stressful.

Jessica Chou knows that stress -- and how it can be compounded by gender stereotypes around car knowledge. When she was younger, she would fake a call to her father or boyfriend while at a mechanic in the hopes it would help her avoid overpaying for repairs. Eventually, Chou decided studying up on her vehicle might help her more.

She has amassed 30,000-plus followers on YouTube since she began posting videos in 2016 to document how she's learned to work on her car. Now, Chou is director of brand marketing for RepairSmith, an auto repair company, and works with hundreds of mechanics. Due to her experience on both sides of the industry, Chou understands consumers as well as the behind-the-scenes work that goes into car maintenance.

"When I started my YouTube channel, I was frustrated, I was angry," Chou said. "I didn't bash mechanics openly on my channel, but I had this feeling that, 'Oh, they're always trying to take advantage of me, especially because I'm a woman.' And that's not the case."

Mechanics may not be trying to rip you off, but a little knowledge about maintenance can help you save money and avoid stress. Here's what you should know when you take your car in.

