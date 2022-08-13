One dead, 17 injured after stage collapse at Spanish music festival

Madrid, Spain (CNN) One person died Saturday and 17 have been injured, three of them seriously, after a stage collapsed at a music festival near Valencia, Spain, according to local officials.

Disaster struck at the Medusa Festival in the town of Cullera near Valencia at 4:18 a.m. local time "due to a strong gust of wind," they said.

Part of the stage collapsed at the Medusa Festival near Valencia.

Early Saturday morning festival management announced that the festival had been suspended.

"Due to inclement weather occurring in the early hours of Aug. 13, 2022, and with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the concert-goers, workers and artists gathered at the Medusa Festival, the festival organization suspends its activity for the time being," festival management said on Instagram.

"The festival site is cleared as a preventative measure with the aim of facilitating the work of the emergency and security services at the Medusa Festiva," it added.

