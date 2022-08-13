Inside the Ukraine power plant raising the specter of nuclear disaster in Europe

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) Every day Olga is bused from her home in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, on the banks of the Dnipro River in southeastern Ukraine, to the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where she works.

The plant, the largest nuclear complex of its kind in Europe, is the focal point of growing global concern after days of increased shelling have triggered calls for international experts to visit the facility and ratcheted fears of a potential nuclear accident

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces, which seized the plant in March, of storing heavy weaponry inside the complex and using it as cover to launch attacks, knowing that Ukraine can't return fire without risking hitting one of the plant's six reactors — a mistake that would spell disaster. Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed Ukrainian troops are targeting the site. Both sides have tried to point the finger at the other for threatening nuclear terrorism.

For Olga and her Ukrainian colleagues still working at the plant, the specter of nuclear disaster is not just the stuff of nightmares — it is a daily reality.