Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event

(Reuters) Taiwan on Friday blamed "political considerations" for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organizers had insisted the word "Taiwan" be removed.

Taiwan participates in global organizations like the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei," to avoid political problems with China, which views the self-governing democratic island as its own territory and bristles at anything that suggests it is a separate country.

Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung had been due to host WorldPride 2025 Taiwan, after winning the right from global LGBTQ rights group InterPride.

Last year after an outcry in Taiwan, it dropped a reference to the island as a "region."

But the Kaohsiung organizers said InterPride had recently "suddenly" asked them to change the name of the event to "Kaohsiung," removing the word "Taiwan."

