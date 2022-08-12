Supergiant Betelgeuse had a never-before-seen massive eruption

(CNN) The red supergiant Betelgeuse, a colossal star in the Orion constellation, experienced a massive stellar eruption -- the likes of which have never been seen before, according to astronomers.

Betelgeuse first drew attention in late 2019 when the star, which glitters like a red gem in the upper-right shoulder of Orion, experienced an unexpected darkening. The supergiant continued to grow dim in 2020.

Some scientists speculated that the star would explode as a supernova, and they've been trying to determine what happened to it ever since.

Now, astronomers have analyzed data from the Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories, and they believe the star experienced a titanic surface mass ejection, losing a substantial part of its visible surface.

"We've never before seen a huge mass ejection of the surface of a star. We are left with something going on that we don't completely understand," said Andrea Dupree, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a statement.

