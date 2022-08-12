(CNN) Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.

Rainwater poured in through a ceiling at Planet Hollywood casino, as seen in video posted by CNN affiliate KTNV , which reported 114 power outages in Clark County affecting some 12,000 people.

Sean Sable took this video of rain entering Planet Hollywood's casino area during a thunderstorm.

Rain is possible again Friday, with a slightly higher chance again through the weekend, forecasters said.

"We're starting to sound like a broken record here, but thunderstorms are possible yet again (Friday) as well as flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch has been posted through midnight for much of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and far eastern California.