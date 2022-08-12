A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say

(CNN) A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.

Collin Hagan, 27, died Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on social media.

Hagan, from Toivola, Michigan, was critically injured when a tree hit him, and he died "despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire," the sheriff's office added.

"It is a sad day in public safety," Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in the statement. "On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man."

Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based in Craig, Colorado, according to the sheriff's office. His body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter.

