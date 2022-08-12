Man being investigated about possibly planning to harm Iranian journalist is indicted on firearm possession charge

(CNN) The man being investigated for possibly planning to harm an Iranian journalist and activist was indicted on a firearms charge, according to a document unsealed Thursday.

Khalid Mehdiyev was charged by a federal grand jury with possessing a firearm with an "obliterated" serial number, according to the indictment. Mehdiyev was driving away late last month from the neighborhood where Masih Alinejad lives when he failed to stop at a stop sign. A criminal complaint says New York police officers found him driving without a license since his had been suspended.

Police later found in the back seat of his vehicle a suitcase containing a "Norinco AK-47-style assault rifle ... loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine attached, along with a separate second magazine, and a total of approximately 66 rounds of ammunition," the complaint says.

Mehdiyev drove a gray Subaru Forester SUV and stayed in the area for several hours where he "behaved suspiciously," the complaint states. On one occasion, Mehdiyev got in and out of his car several times, ordered food delivery to his car, and approached a home in the neighborhood -- where Alinejad resides -- peering inside the windows and trying to open the front door, the complaint said, and CNN previously reported

It's unclear if authorities are still investigating whether he was planning to harm the journalist.

