As Indiana authorities work to determine cause of deadly house explosion, utility company reports no natural gas leaks

(CNN) While authorities in Evansville, Indiana, work to determine what caused a deadly house explosion earlier this week, a utility company said preliminary information indicates there were no natural gas leaks at the time.

"The information we have thus far, we are reporting that there are no indications of issues with CenterPoint Energy's natural gas system," Natalie Heddy, a spokesperson for the company, said during a Friday news conference. "We have performed multiple leak surveys that are indicating no natural gas reads."

Three people were killed and at least 39 homes were damaged, 11 of which were left uninhabitable, following Wednesday's blast, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Charles Hite, 43, his wife, Martina Hite, 37, and Jessica Teague, 29, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner. Their causes and manners of death are still pending autopsies, Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson said earlier this week.

Charles and Martina Hite had been married for about three years, Martina's cousin, Tina Louise Hasenor, said, adding the couple were in their home when the explosion took place.

