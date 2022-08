For those looking for an egg replacement, OGGS has found a solution in a unique liquid: aquafaba, also known as chickpea water. When the aquafaba is whisked, the texture is likened to egg whites and can be used for baking and other recipes like pancakes (pictured). While eggs produce the lowest amount of carbon emissions amongst animal produce, it still takes around 3,265 liters of water to produce 1 kilogram of eggs.