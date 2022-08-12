It's not yet clear what caused blasts at a Crimea air base. But analysts say Russia suffered a significant loss

(CNN) When a series of explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, sending Russian vacationers fleeing from nearby beaches, it was clearly an embarrassment for Moscow. Western officials and analysts have since offered competing explanations about the cause.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions -- which sent enormous columns of smoke over the surrounding area -- were caused by the accidental detonation of ammunition, and that no aircraft had been damaged.

But satellite imagery reviewed by CNN and other media, as well as Western security agencies, show at least eight aircraft were damaged, as was infrastructure at the air base at Novofedorivka, on Crimea's west coast. One person was killed and 14 injured, the Crimean health ministry said.

A satellite image from August 10, after the explosion, shows the charred remains of at least seven aircraft in the earthen berms.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense noted the explosions in messages on social media but offered no explanation for them.

On Friday, the UK Ministry of Defence said: "The original cause of the blasts is unclear, but the large mushroom clouds visible in eyewitness video were almost certainly from the detonation of up to four uncovered munition storage areas.

