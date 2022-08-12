This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Ring Video Doorbell, a discounted Dyson V8 Motorhead and savings on Coway air purifiers and bidets. All that and more below.

$599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Apple

Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the fourth-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play. Pair the Air with the Apple Magic Keyboard for a classic laptop interface or a second-generation Apple Pencil for sketching and notes. Regularly $599.99 for 64GB of internal storage, you’re getting a pretty complete package — and at a $200 discount, this is the deal to beat. Whether you’re a student, a remote worker or someone looking to upgrade from an entry-level tablet, the iPad Air deserves a look.

$429.99 $329.99 at eBay

Dyson V8 Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricier pick. The V8 Motorhead is an ultralight cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the V8’s unassuming size: Its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is engineered to convert into a handheld vac for stairs, upholstery and other tricky places to clean. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for over half off in refurbished condition — but hurry, this powerful model is likely to sell out.

$59.99 $49.99 with code CNNBRNG at SuperShop

Ring Ring

Compact and easy to install, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart home security device that lets you see and talk with whoever is at your door, whether you’re inside your home or thousands of miles away. Regularly $59.99, it’s the cheapest video doorbell in Ring’s lineup, but it doesn’t skip out on too many features. Right now snag it in black at an even more affordable price when you use code CNNBRNG at checkout. If you’re looking for a way to boost your home’s security without spending a fortune, this is a good place to start.

Back-to-school sale

Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Plus, if you’re gearing up for the new school year, there’s plenty of styles for the whole family on sale. Right now you can get 15% off purchases of $50, 20% off $100 and 25% off $150. Just use code SAVEMORE and shop back-to-school must-haves for gym class, after-school activities and much, much more.

35% off air purifiers and bidets

Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier Walmart

This weekend, Coway is hosting a limited-time sale on some of its bestselling air purifiers and bidets. Score up to 35% off from this trusted brand, and keep your home (and behind) clean with ease. Shop these home essentials, including the compact Airmega 200M, sleek Airmega AP-1216L and smart Airmega AP-12HHS air purifiers as well as the budget-friendly Bidetmega 150E/150R and premium Bidetmega 400E/400R.

More deals to shop

• A fresh smoothie is way cheaper DIY’d at home (and just as healthy). And they just got cheaper: Reconditioned Vitamix Explorian blenders are $100 off list price at Vitamix’s website.

• Roombas let you spend time finishing emails, cooking, reading, playing with your kids and everything else that isn’t vacuuming. Right now you can buy yourself a few precious spare minutes on eBay when you get a refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 for $189.99 instead of an original list price of $499.99.

• Instant Pot’s Vortex Plus air fryer oven is at an all-time low price at Amazon right now, and it delivers when it comes to the value of its $142.99 price tag: It’s super easy to get dinner going with this on the counter, thanks in part to two baskets for two dishes on the go, making life way easier when it comes to dinner prep.

• It is really hot this summer, but you can cool down with a discounted Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier fan. Refurbed ones are on eBay right now for $299.99 off the original list price of $499.99.

• Chipotle gift cards, aka the best gift you can buy for a new college student, are $45 for $50 worth of burritos when you pick one up from Walmart.

• Cuddledown’s super-luxe-feeling sateen bedding sale is going on now through Sunday, and customers can take 20% off select 400-thread-count sateen linens.

• Raw cookie dough is delicious but potentially hazardous for your health, so for those cravings there’s Deux — vegan cookie dough ready in a jar for you. Use the code COOKIES20 for 20% off sitewide when you go stock up.

• Yearlong Playstation Plus PSN Membership Cards are $42.99 instead of $59.99 over at SuperShop right now — just use the code CNNPSN12 at checkout to get the deal.

• Olay’s bestselling Retinol24 + Peptide night moisturizer is on sale for $29.99 over at Olay in honor of the brand’s 70th birthday (it’s fragrance-free for sensitive skin too).

• Refurbished Apple keyboards and dongle adapters start at just $15.99 now through Aug. 15 at Woot!.

Deals you may have missed

End of Summer Sales Event

Thinx

Right now you can score discounts on period-proof underwear sitewide at Thinx. Its End of Summer Sales Event offers up to 20% off your favorite styles — everything from leakproof thongs to overnight shorts and workout leggings, plus options for teens and bladder leakage. No matter your flow, with Thinx you’ll get peace of mind on your period.

$49 $34.30 at ShopBop

Bala Amazon

Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus, they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. Snag a pair of 1-pound weights (available in four colors) for almost $15 off and strap them comfortably to your wrists or ankles for a streamlined way to upgrade your fitness routine.

25% off the bestselling bundle

Casper Amazon

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Now through Aug. 18, you’ll get 25% off the bestselling bundle, which includes a mattress, plus a mattress foundation and protector. This sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — and there’s no code or minimum necessary to secure the savings.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Allbirds

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.

25% off sitewide

Stasher Stasher

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.