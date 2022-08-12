There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Blueland’s powder-to-gel facial cleanser, swimwear from Kim Kardashian’s compression-basics brand Skims, and Parade’s new satin sleepwear — plus a host of new Samsung devices to preorder.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Glam sleepwear in Parade’s comfy cuts

Parade

Parade’s comfort is no joke (this writer is currently typing away in the brand’s boxer briefs and oversized tee), and now the brand’s dropped a Luxe Satin sleepwear collection starting at $6 that’s all but guaranteed to make you wake up feeling low-key glam. It’s made from recycled fibers and is easily machine washable, too.

Actually-cool compression socks for travel or long days on your feet

Comrad

Compression socks aren’t known for being especially aesthetic — after all, they’re garments made to be functional, not stylish. Until Comrad, that is: The company makes actually-cool compression socks for those of us on our feet all day, are after their health benefits, or who want to feel a little better during long-haul flights. Now, there’s the Everyday Collection for any and every occasion, featuring both Crew (three for $32) and No-Show socks (three for $24) in versatile black, white, and gray.

Get active (or cozy) with the new exercise dress and leggings

Quince

Quince’s activewear is made from recycled materials, which is already something we can get behind. The fact that the brand has just dropped new ultra-soft leggings and exercise dresses? Count us in. The leggings ($39.90) improve on old favorites with the addition of a pocket (yes!!!), and the exercise dresses, a style that seems to be everywhere right now, are $44.90 and made for movement for workouts and running errands, too.

The compression fit you know from Skims, now water-friendly

Skims

We know a little something about swimsuits here at CNN Underscored, and when Skims announced it was releasing swimwear, our heads turned. The latest Swim drop fuses shapewear elements when it comes to fit with classic swimwear shapes — and it’s not just one-pieces, but also bikinis, a swim tank, short and even a long shaping skirt for some real drama. The colorways remain the muted neutral tones Skims is known for, with white in there too.

Iridescent Alps are the latest in the Artist Series

Toms

Toms’ latest artist collaboration just dropped, this time with LA-based illustrator Ashley Lukashevsky contributing the talent. The Artist Series focuses on how self-expression plays a role in supporting mental health, and for this edition, Lukashevsky gave the Toms Alp ($59.95) a glimmering iridescent makeover that evokes looking toward a hopeful future.

Rugged but stylish outdoors-inspired bags

Doughnut

Doughnut’s backpacks and bags range from pastel to outdoorsy, perfect for class or heading outside on the trail. And while you might have seen the bagmaker at Free People before, the brand has now teamed up with the brand for a line of rugged-looking bags perfect for treks to campus or through the woods. The bags, which start at $59 for a water bottle holder, come in earthy tones of khaki, rich brown and teal.

Get comfy in a bra you won’t notice you’re wearing

ThirdLove

Female-founded ThirdLove has just expanded its bestselling Second Skin bra family with the new 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra ($72). The new style is built for invisibility, with no lining but some wiring for shape and support. Like the rest of the line, sizing is inclusive with 54 sizes from 32A to 44H (band half-sizes included). Black and taupe will be the evergreen colors for a bra that’s all about being a well-designed, comfortable essential.

Home

A new premium lifestyle brand from the lifestyle queen

Martha

Martha Stewart isn’t exactly one to sit still, and it’s only fitting that one of the original queens of lifestyle brands is expanding her empire yet again. She’s just launched the new Martha by Martha Stewart line, and the first installment is all about high-end cookware developed with an eye toward value and elegance. Starting at $80, the three new collections feature copper, stainless steel and ceramic, and you can mix and match them, go all in on one genre or fill in the gaps in your own cupboards by buying them separately. Keep an eye out for two more cookware and kitchen categories to come this fall.

Smaller versions of the viral cookware for sides or cooking solo

Our Place

If you love your Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot but wish you had smaller ones for your sides — or you’re cooking for one — there are now miniature versions of the two Instagram icons. The smaller versions do all the same tricks as the original larger editions but take up less space in the cupboard and stove top. Shop them together for $195 or separately: The new Mini Always Pan is $115 and the Mini Perfect Pot runs $125.

Country-chic bed linens in summer’s favorite pattern

The Citizenry

Gingham makes a resurgence every summer, but it’s a great year-rounder for the modern-farmhouse fans among us, and The Citizenry has just dropped a line of gingham bedding in stonewashed linen that’s all about that elevated-country vibe. The only problem is choosing between black-and-white or sand-and-white colorways.

Everything finally has a place

Letterfolk

Sort of like a Stasher for everyday supplies, Letterfolk’s new pouches are the durable bags you need for school, your go-to tote and more — think device chargers, makeup, gym toiletries, pens and more. Priced at three for $24, the semitransparent bags’ material is waterproof and tearproof, so they’ll last a long time, and the colorways serve as color-coding if that’s your organizational vibe.

It’s never too early for fall

Grove Co.

Summer might still be in full swing, but Grove Co. is here with the pumpkin spice and mulled apple already, and that’s ok by us. The nature-minded cleaning product company and marketplace just dropped a 17-piece Naturelust collection of cleaning products in those autumnal scents, from laundry detergent sheets ($12.99) to multipurpose cleaning concentrate (two for $6.99). hand soap refills ($4.99). They come in plastic-free packaging with carbon-offset shipments (subscriptions are one of the company’s main offerings, so set one up to keep the seasonal goodness coming).

Classic, luxe and linen sheets and duvets get new hues

Brooklinen

Brooklinen has been releasing different color collections throughout the year, and the newest drop just went live this week. The best-selling, 100% cotton Classic and Luxe Sheets are getting a fall makeover in Sienna, Macadamia Tan, Dusk Blue, and for those who prefer a pattern, Musical Spheres. The brand’s stonewashed linen sheets also get a new look with the addition of a Khaki Chambray colorway that warms up any room.

Second collection includes candles, mugs, furniture and more

Target

The bold, joyful designs of Tabitha Brown are dropping once again at Target with a multipart collection encompassing furniture, pet accessories, stationery, and decor including kitchenware and soft goods. Even better: Most items ring up at less than $30.

Shop the new pieces at Target.com, in all stores and via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup — but don’t wait too long because previous styles have sold out quickly.

The dog monitor now rotates

Furbo

For pet parents who need to keep an eye on your dog’s movements around the house (or just delight in doing so), Furbo’s latest rotating camera now offers smart alerts in real time — so even when your app is closed, it’ll record important activity. The camera has all-new app-controlled 360-degree rotation and can track your dog automatically, plus Color Night vision renders color in low light and shows off details in dark rooms, too. At the end of the day, the app even puts together a Doggie Diary featuring highlight clips from your pet’s time at home. Pick it up for $210 on Amazon, and don’t forget to clip the $30 off coupon that’s on the page for a discount, too.

A made-in-Italy, non-toxic, do-everything pan

Kilne

More and more pans seem built to do it all these days, and Kilne’s new Everything Pan ($140) features ceramic coating that gives unbeatable nonstick performance — and it’s designed to be perfect for everything you might need to whip up. The frying pan has self-basting dots to return moisture to your dish, and it’s oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit with the lid and a whopping 750 degrees without it.

Beauty

Your morning refresh with a hint of rose

Moon Oral Care

Pretty much all of us have been brushing our teeth with mint for years, but Moon Oral Care’s latest drop features a twist on the freshen-up standby. The Kendall Jenner-created Rose Mint Collection from Moon Oral Care (she’s one of the brand’s backers) includes Rose Mint Toothpaste and a whitening pen developed as a two-step routine. Buy it as a $29.98 bundle or separately: The five-star-rated toothpaste is $9.99, and the pen is $19.99.

A powder-to-gel formula to clean your face and eliminate waste

Blueland

Blueland’s been working on powder-to-liquid-ish formulas with a lot of success, and after making its name with cleaning products and then launching body wash earlier this summer, the clean-minded company is launching a powder-to-gel facial cleanser. The universal cleanser, developed following more than 100 attempts at perfection, is made for all skin types and retails for $16 (after the first purchase, which includes a reusable bottle, you can buy refill pouches for $9.

Refreshed, boosted skin to start your day right

Sephora

One thing we like in the mornings: Good skin with a minimum of fuss. Glow Recipe’s new Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment ($40) does all the hard work overnight, thanks to AHA that exfoliates and hyaluronic acids and niacinamide for drawing in moisture and brightening skin. Watermelon, in the meantime, is all about anti-inflammation and lycopene, an antioxidant that helps prevent damage to the skin. That’s the kind of beauty sleep we’re talking about.

Extra TLC — and a simple routine — for your skin

Native

Native’s clean, no-BS formulas just expanded to our T-zone and neighboring localities with the launch of its new sensitive skincare line. The super-simple three-step collection includes a facial cleanser, serum, and a moisturizer, which boast short but effective ingredient lists that include soothing Aloe and Vitamin B3. Derm-tested and fragrance-free, the whole three-part series goes for $45, or you can buy components individually starting at $10 for the cleanser.

Bespoke styling gel for coils and curls

Prose

Prose bills itself as a “beauty-tech” company that uses comprehensive quizzes to create personalized hair care, and their newest product isn’t a shampoo or conditioner — instead, it’s a custom styling gel ($30) that’s formulated specifically for people with curls and coils. Head to Prose.com to take the quiz so the experts can get to know your hair.

A new makeup drop featuring autumn’s favorite shade

Too Faced

Brown is making a big comeback this fall and winter, and Too Faced’s new Chocolate collection is fully about that revival (starts at $23). Available to shop at Too Faced, Sephora and Ulta, the collection features velvety cocoas, sands and coffee tones, plus rich berries for lips and a few party-ready shades for the eyes.

Electronics

The Y2K trend is bringing back flip phones, too

Samsung

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a flip phone, and all we can think is, if only our teenage selves in 2012 could have seen what was going to be available 10 years later. Samsung just put a host of new products on preorder, including the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 (starting at $1,099), which yes, is a flip (or in 2022 parlance, folding) phone and per our review, is pretty amazing.

There’s also the preorder-ready Galaxy Z Fold 4 (starting at $2,009.98) which now comes with improved software and enhanced almost-tablet screen. Best of all, you can customize both phones as much as you want, including with Bespoke edition colors for some versions or make-your-own designs.

When it comes to streaming on your phone, pair the new device with the available-for-preorder Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (from $229.99). For wearables, there’s the new Galaxy Watch 5 (from $309.99) and the rugged, trail-ready Watch 5 Pro (from $449.99). Devices start shipping later this month, but we don’t suggest waiting until later to order — secure the exact model and version you want by preordering at Samsung now.

New machines that come with a lot of bonuses

Samsung

Samsung just launched a new washer and dryer duo that promises what we formerly thought was impossible: laundry washed and dried in an hour (if only it was folded too…). The washer can automatically detect soil and fabric and can store and dispense up to 32 loads of detergent and softener; meanwhile, the dryer automatically chooses the best settings for your clothes. There are some great reasons to be the first to try the two: Currently, the company is offering 10% off, a $500 Samsung credit, free installation and haul away and three-year Samsung Care+ for $2.