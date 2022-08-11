Account bearing name of suspect in Ohio standoff with FBI posted on Trump social media platform and encouraged violence against the agency

(CNN) A social media account bearing the name of Ricky Shiffer, the suspect in the Ohio standoff with the FBI, made a post on the social media platform founded by Donald Trump, referencing an attempt to storm an FBI office and encouraging others online to prepare for a revolutionary-type war.

The post about the FBI office attack was made minutes after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident at the FBI office in Cincinnati began, shortly after 9:15 a.m.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't," the user posted at 9:29 a.m. Thursday on Truth Social, Trump's social media site. "If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while."

It's unclear whether the user was attempting to write more, as the post stops after "while." A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that at 9:37 a.m. authorities located and began pursuing the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that the account belongs to the suspect. However, a law enforcement source told CNN that an image on the account matched a government ID photo of the suspect.