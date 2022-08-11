Judge revokes bond for man accused of shooting disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh in an attempted insurance fraud scheme

(CNN) A South Carolina judge revoked bond Thursday for Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of shooting disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head last year in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Smith, a former acquaintance and client of Murdaugh, faces a myriad of charges in relation to his involvement with the former attorney.

Judge Clifton Newman said Smith misrepresented his financial status and "willfully violated the house arrest conditions of his bond."

He added: "Mr. Smith came to me from jail. His bond is revoked and he is put back in jail."

Misleading the court about money was "the initial reason for the motion to revoke bond," said the state prosecutor, adding that GPS tracking information showed Smith visited Walmart, private residences, and other locations "inconsistent with his house arrest."

Read More