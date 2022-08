Tearful Serena Williams begins farewell tour as she loses at the Canadian Open

(CNN) Carrying a bouquet of flowers and wiping a tear from her eye, Serena Williams waved to the raucous crowd on Wednesday a day after her announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis.

The 23-time grand slam champion was defeated 6-2 6-4 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto -- her first match since penning an article in Vogue explaining that "the countdown has begun" and that she will "evolve away from tennis."

"As I said in the article, I'm terrible at goodbyes. But goodbye, Toronto," she said in an on-court interview after the match.

It was likely Williams' last appearance at the Canadian Open , having won the tournament twice during her incredible career.

Together with her older sister Venus, she helped transform the sport, regularly winning grand slams in both singles and doubles tennis.

Read More