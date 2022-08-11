Blinken raised 'serious concerns' about human rights with Kagame in Rwanda

(CNN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he had raised "serious concerns" related to human rights as well as issues about regional tensions with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo during a meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali.

Speaking at a press conference with his Rwandan counterpart on Thursday, Blinken said he raised "serious concerns" about human rights during his earlier meeting with Kagame, including the case of Rwandan citizen and US permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina.

"We believe people in every country should be able to express their views without fear of intimidation, imprisonment, violence or any other forms of repression," Blinken said at a press conference with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta.

"[We] underscored our concerns about the lack of fair trial guarantees provided to him," Blinken added, referring to Rusesabagina's case.

"We continue to urge the government to address concerns about the legal protections afforded to him in this case and establish safeguards to prevent similar outcomes in the future," Blinken added later, responding to a journalist's question.

