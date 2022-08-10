New image of colliding galaxies previews the fate of the Milky Way

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Gemini North telescope captured a pair of galaxies, NGC 4567 (top) and NGC 4568 (bottom), as they collide. Nicknamed the Butterfly galaxies, they will eventually merge as a single galaxy in 500 million years. Hide Caption 1 of 18

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a spectacular head-on view of the grand design spiral galaxy NGC 3631, located about 53 million light-years away.

This collection of 37 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, taken between 2003 and 2021, includes galaxies that are all hosts to both Cepheid variables and supernovae. They serve as cosmic tools to measure astronomical distance and refine the expansion rate of the universe.

This is the first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope project.

Two galaxies, NGC 1512 and NGC 1510, appear to dance in this image from the Dark Energy Camera. The galaxies have been in the process of merging for 400 million years, which has ignited waves of star formation and warped both galaxies.

This illustration shows exocomets orbiting the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Astronomers have detected at least 30 exocomets in the system, which also hosts two exoplanets.

This artist's impression shows a two-star system, with a white dwarf (foreground) and a companion star (background), where a micronova explosion can occur. Although these stellar explosions are smaller than supernovae, they can be intensely powerful.