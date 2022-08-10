39 homes damaged, three people injured after explosion in Indiana, authorities say

(CNN) At least 39 homes were damaged and three people were injured after a building exploded in Evansville, Indiana, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"Initial survey of the damage is that 39 houses have been damaged from either severe to minor damage, three victims have been transported, no status on their condition at the time," Connelly told reporters.

Connelly added that two of the injured were at the home where the explosion happened and a third person was at a neighboring home. At least some of the wounded suffered blunt force trauma.

A structural collapse team was called in to survey buildings that were thought to be in danger of collapsing.

Multiple agencies are on the scene and authorities have asked residents to stay away from the area.

