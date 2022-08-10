Man arrested in Dallas Korean-owned hair salon shooting indicted on hate crimes

(CNN) A man accused of shooting three people in a Dallas hair salon in May has been indicted on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

"A Dallas County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments on Jeremy Smith, 37, charged in connection to shootings allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans -- thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime," the DA's office said in a news release Tuesday.

The grand jury met August 4, according to the DA's office.

Smith was arrested May 16 and remains in the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a $700,000 bond, the DA's office said.

CNN has reached out to Smith's attorney, Don Guidry, for comment.

