Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say

(CNN) A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.

Karen Stitt, 15, was last seen by her boyfriend when he left her near a Sunnyvale, California, bus stop the night of September 2, 1982, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. The teen, worried he would get in trouble with his parents for being home late, left after watching Karen walk toward the stop, according to a criminal complaint.

The next morning, the girl's body was found near a cinder block wall about 100 yards from the stop. Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times, the complaint said.

The trail went cold for decades until a tip led investigators to Gary Ramirez, who was arrested at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on August 2 and charged with murder, the DA's office said.

Karen Stitt in an undated photo.

Ramirez is expected to appear in court Wednesday for an extradition hearing to bring him to California for an arraignment, the release said. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for him at this time.

Read More