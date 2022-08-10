(CNN) Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from her opening match of the Canadian Open on Tuesday due to a back injury, further hampering her preparations for the US Open.

While trailing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4) 3-0, the four-time grand slam champion received treatment on the court but eventually retired and left the court in tears.

"I felt my back from the start of the match, and despite trying my best to push through it, I just wasn't able to today," Osaka said afterwards, according to the WTA.

"I'd like to pay credit to Kaia for playing well and want to wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Injuries have plagued Osaka's season. She withdrew from the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament in January with an abdominal injury and did not compete at the Italian Open and Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

