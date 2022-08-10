CNN —

The Sydney Opera House will turn pink on Wednesday to honor Olivia Newton-John, the singer and “Grease” star who died on Monday in the United States.

Other Australian landmarks including Optus Stadium in Perth and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne glowed pink Tuesday night in memory of the performer who was born in the United Kingdom but became one of Australia’s most-loved celebrities.

Flinders Street railway station in pink. Reuters

Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews said the gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”

Newton-John’s image was also beamed onto the side of Fed Square, an arts and culture venue in Melbourne’s city center.

Olivia Newton-John's image as seen on Fed Square, Melbourne. Fed Square

Newton-John survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s, the other in 2017. In September 2018 she revealed that she was once again fighting cancer, this time at the base of her spine.

Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive outlook.

“I believe that when you go through something difficult, even something as dramatic as cancer, that something positive will come of it,” she wrote on the website for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, which opened in Melbourne in 2012.

Melbourne Town Hall turned pink on August 9. Diego Fedele/AAP/Reuters

“With more and more people affected by cancer every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for healing, and I’m committed to doing whatever I can to help.”

Following her death, the organization said in a statement that Newton-John’s “generous support and gift provided hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.”

Hours after her death, Andrews said the state would talk to Newton-John’s family about the possibility of a state funeral. Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith later told CNN affiliate Nine Network they planned to give their approval.

“I think Australia needs it,” Goldsmith said through tears. “She’s so loved. And I think our country needs it so we’re going to accept that. “

Details of the funeral have yet to be announced or confirmed by the premier’s office.

If a state funeral goes ahead, it will be the second offered for an Australian singer this month. The Victorian government is organizing a state funeral for Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, who died August 5 at age 79.