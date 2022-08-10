Today, you’ll find a deal on Philips Hue lighting, a discounted Apple Magic Trackpad and savings on Hatch sleep devices. All that and more below.

25% off the bestselling bundle

Cas[er Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Now through Aug. 18, you’ll get 25% off the bestselling bundle, which includes a mattress, plus a mattress foundation and protector. This sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — and there’s no code or minimum necessary to secure the savings.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Allbirds

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.

10% off sitewide

Hatch Amazon

Hatch is offering all its sleep devices for adults and children at a discount, thanks to a 10% off sitewide sale. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep routine through your phone, with multiple elements to choose from: a reading light, a wind down routine and a fall asleep routine. Plus, you can take advantage of bedtime stories, breathing exercises, audio ecosystems and more.

$129 $99.99 at Amazon

Apple Mike Andronico/CNN

Convert your iPad into a laptop with the Apple Magic Keyboard — it’s the perfect lightweight accessory that delivers a seamless typing experience. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad and provides a full set of keys and a trackpad. Ultra-portable and convenient for everyday use, the Magic Keyboard is currently $30 off at Amazon.

$39.99 From $21.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Philips Electronics

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now Woot! is offering discounts on a range of refurbished products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Right now you can get steep discounts, thanks to this roundup sale — everything is inspected and restored to like-new condition, plus you’ll get a two-year warranty.

More deals to shop

• Beats earbuds are up to 33% off on Amazon right now, whether you prefer the around-the-head Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro earbuds, Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pros.

• Hanky Panky’s super-comfortable Daily Lace styles are 40% off now through Aug. 17 with the code DAILY40.

• If you’re looking for an Xbox Series S, you’re in for a surprise over at Adorama: When you add it to your cart, the $299 will magically show up at $249.

• The iconic Fjallraven Kånken backpack is now 25% off in five different colors over at Urban Outfitters — just in time for class to start again.

• A reusable dot-gridded notebook from Rocketbook is on sale for just $16.75 at Amazon right now.

• Bioderma’s famous micellar cleanser is 25% off at Dermstore with the code CHEERS at checkout, making it the perfect time to add one or two to your cart.

• Calphalon Hard Anodized eight- and 10-piece nonstick cookware sets are up to 46% off at Woot! today through Aug. 13.

• It’s that time of summer when our hair has had it with chlorine and too much sun. Luckily, hair care from brands like TRESemmé, Dove, Nexxus and Love, Beauty & Planet is up to 55% off at Amazon.

• Amazon has a ton of back-to-school deals going on at the moment, including Fortnite backpacks, Sharpies in trending shades, pencils and CamelBak water bottles.

• A portable solid-state drive (SSD) from SanDisk is on sale in two places for the 52%-off price of $222.99 — you can find the extra storage mega reduced over at Best Buy or on Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Discovery Savings Event

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet at the brand’s Discovery Savings Event now through Sunday. Right now bidet seats and attachments are marked down, with prices as low as $69, so you can commit to the cleanliness no matter your budget.

$119.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Nanoleaf Jason Cipriani/CNN

Add some fun personalized lighting to your space with this Nanoleaf starter kit, now discounted $70 below the list price. Perfect for dorms, home offices and more, this kit features multicolored light-up triangles that can be arranged in a mosaic design and synced to your music for an immersive sensory experience.

$249.99 $114.99 at eBay

AirPods Pro Apple

You can snag a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro for just $114.99, a new low price for those who don’t mind some minor wear and tear. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Get peace of mind with the included one-year warranty.

Back-to-school sale

Therabody Therabody

If the thought of the new school year makes your shoulders tense up, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and shop this sale. Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. All four models (Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now — up to $100 off. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review for help deciding.

25% off sitewide

Stasher Stasher

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.