Search intensifies for California teen Kiely Rodni, who may have been abducted after a party

(CNN) Friends, family and authorities are scrambling to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after she disappeared following a campground party in Northern California.

Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on Friday night and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

"We are treating her disappearance as an abduction right now because we have not been able to locate her vehicle," sheriff's spokesperson Angela Musallam said.

Officials are looking for Kiely's silver 2013 Honda CRV and say her phone has been out of service since the party. Kiely is White, 5'7" and about 118 pounds. She has blond hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring. Kiely was last seen wearing a black tank top and Dickies brand pants.

At least 100 other juveniles and young adults were at the party in a wooded area, officials said. Kiely's loved ones are wondering how no one saw the teen leave, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.

