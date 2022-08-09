(CNN) As many American women reckon with the sudden loss of their constitutional right to abortion, conservatives have floated an alternative they say makes abortion less necessary: safe haven laws.

The laws, which allow mothers to anonymously abandon infants at hospitals and other designated sites shortly after giving birth, have been in place in all 50 states since 2008.

Two conservative Supreme Court justices nodded to safe haven laws during the case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito noted in the majority opinion that Americans who want to restrict abortion point to the laws as an option for women. During oral arguments, Justice Amy Coney Barrett conceded that pregnancy is an infringement on bodily autonomy but distinguished that from concerns over forced parenthood and echoed a sentiment anti-abortion activists have been pushing for decades, asking: "Why don't the safe haven laws take care of that problem?"

But American women — even in states where in recent years they have had little access to abortion — rarely use safe havens as an option. A CNN review of the laws found that there have been at least 3,251 babies surrendered since 1999. Some states go years without a woman using the option. CNN reached out to social services agencies in all 50 states — 40 states provided figures while seven states told CNN they do not process data on safe haven use, partially because incidents are so rare. Three didn't provide data.

When women don't have an abortion but opt not to raise the child, they more frequently turn to traditional adoption, which gives biological parents control over the placement of an infant and can allow for a longterm connection with the child through open adoption. Even so, the numbers in the United States are relatively low — in 2020, there were roughly 95,000 children who were adopted. This figure includes children who are adopted by family members and stepparents. Meanwhile, nearly a million American women received abortions in 2020.

