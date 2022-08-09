Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Updated 8:59 AM ET, Tue August 9, 2022
Pippa Passes, Kentucky (CNN)Kayla Slone hops out of the bed of her husband's pickup truck as it stops in front of what used to be a house.
A friend hands her a couple of Styrofoam takeout containers from the stacks that fill the truck, and Slone makes her way toward an elderly couple sitting outside a shed. This is all that's left of their home after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 37 people dead.
"Ya hungry?" she calls out cheerfully.
The couple is pleased to see her again. Slone has become a familiar face over the last few days, delivering scores of home-cooked meals to people in the remote reaches of Knott County. On the menu today: Sloppy Joes and corn salad.
As Slone hands over the food, she notices a disassembled bed frame and mattress sitting out front. She asks if they need it put together -- her husband and a friend who are out with her today have the muscles for the job, she jokes -- but the couple tells her not to worry.
She also mentions that she's working on getting them an air-conditioning unit -- she suspects the couple has been sleeping in the shed, and temperatures have been unbearably hot.
"Everybody's come together and just done what we have to do to support each other," she tells CNN. "That's just what we do."
Slone, a hairdresser whose home in nearby Littcarr was spared from the worst of the floods, says she's fortunate that she can afford to take time off to care for more vulnerable members of her community. Many people in eastern Kentucky were already struggling when disaster struck, and the needs right now are vast and urgent.
In a region long derided and dismissed by outsiders, Slone and others in eastern Kentucky know their neighbors can't count on support to come from elsewhere. So they're doing what they've always done: Helping one another survive.
People here were already struggling
The homes and livelihoods wiped away by the flooding were