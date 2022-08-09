Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again

Pippa Passes, Kentucky (CNN) Kayla Slone hops out of the bed of her husband's pickup truck as it stops in front of what used to be a house.

A friend hands her a couple of Styrofoam takeout containers from the stacks that fill the truck, and Slone makes her way toward an elderly couple sitting outside a shed. This is all that's left of their home after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 37 people dead.

"Ya hungry?" she calls out cheerfully.

The couple is pleased to see her again. Slone has become a familiar face over the last few days, delivering scores of home-cooked meals to people in the remote reaches of Knott County. On the menu today: Sloppy Joes and corn salad.

As Slone hands over the food, she notices a disassembled bed frame and mattress sitting out front. She asks if they need it put together -- her husband and a friend who are out with her today have the muscles for the job, she jokes -- but the couple tells her not to worry.

Read More