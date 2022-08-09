NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'

(CNN) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.

At an owners meeting in Minneapolis, Goodell spoke about the NFL's appeal of the suspension given to Watson last week by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association to rule on the matter.

Robinson issued a six-game suspension for Watson. The NFL had been seeking at least a full-season suspension. Goodell selected former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the NFL's appeal.

When asked why the league continues to seek a harsher punishment for Watson, Goodell said, "Because we've seen the evidence. (Robinson) was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence that there was multiple violations here and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior."

"Those are things that we always felt were really important for us to address in a way that's responsible," Goodell continued.

