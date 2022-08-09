Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

(CNN) Former NFL running back and Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Responding officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, just north of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and concluded Lynch was impaired, the department said. He was arrested, taken to the Las Vegas city jail and booked, according to the police.

The City of Las Vegas' official Twitter account posted a booking photo of Lynch on Tuesday.

Marshawn Lynch's booking photo.

On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks announced Lynch was hired as a special correspondent for his former team to "produce creative content for a variety of projects." The announcement was no longer on the team's website as of Tuesday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to Lynch through the Seahawks for comment.

Read More