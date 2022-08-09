Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches new raid against suspected militants in the West Bank

(CNN) Three Palestinian men were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected militants in the West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Palestinian health ministry.

Among the dead is Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, a regional militant commander in the north of the West Bank, and the apparent target of the Israeli raid.

The other men killed have been named by Palestinian health ministry officials as Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha.

Israeli forces surrounded a building in the old city of Nablus early Tuesday before targeting it with a shoulder-fired missile, an Israeli statement said, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said on Telegram that its members in Nablus were involved in "violent confrontations with enemy special forces as they stormed the old city."

