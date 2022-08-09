Explosions rock area of Russian airbase in Crimea

(CNN) A series of large explosions went off in the area of a Russian military airbase in the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea on Tuesday, with footage from the scene showing large plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The Russian defense ministry said the blasts had been caused by detonated aviation ammunition, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

"Around 3:20 p.m., several aviation munitions detonated on the territory of the airfield 'Saki' near the settlement of Novofedorivka," the ministry said in the statement, according to RIA Novosti.

Ambulance crews and an air ambulance were sent to the site of the explosions, according to the health ministry of the region.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the Crimean region -- which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 -- confirmed several explosions had occurred near the village of Novofedorivka.

