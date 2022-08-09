Today, you’ll find a deal on Blink Outdoor Security Cameras, a discounted Nanoleaf Mini Triangles Starter Kit and savings on refurbished Apple AirPods Pro. All that and more below.

Don’t miss the Macy’s Buy More Save More promo — the mega retailer is offering discounts of 40% on every category, from fashion to home to kids. Score your favorite brands’ new summer styles for the whole family when you use code MORE at checkout. This sale lasts until Aug. 10, so don’t miss these solid savings.

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet at the brand’s Discovery Savings Event now through Sunday. Right now bidet seats and attachments are marked down, with prices as low as $69, so you can commit to the cleanliness no matter your budget.

Blink cameras are a budget-friendly way to amp up your home’s security, and right now you can snag a weather-resistant bundle at a solid discount. The cameras can record and stream video at 1080p HD quality through a 110-degree view and feature infrared HD night vision to ensure clarity even with low lighting.

$119.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Add some fun personalized lighting to your space with this Nanoleaf starter kit, now discounted $70 below the list price. Perfect for dorms, home offices and more, this kit features multicolored light up triangles that can be arranged in a mosaic design and sync to your music for an immersive sensory experience.

$249.99 $114.99 at eBay

You can snag a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro for just $114.99, a new low price for those who don’t mind some minor wear and tear. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Get peace of mind with the included one-year warranty.

More deals to shop

• Bentgo lunch boxes get a great four-and-a-half stars on Amazon and come in a ton of cute kid-friendly patterns for back-to-school — shop them all with a $5 discount on Amazon when you use the code BGPTBAG.

• For those of us who like our grains cooked to perfection every time, NutriBullet’s new grain cooker has presets for oats, brown rice, quinoa and steams veggies, fish and more, too. Now through Aug. 14 it’s 20% off when you use the code SUMMER on the NutriBullet website.

• Ninja’s dough-mixing, smoothie-bowl-making, frozen-marg-creating Foodi blender is $40 off at Target right now.

• Just in time for dirt and dust from fall sports, Bissell’s Little Green carpet and stain cleaner is $97 instead of $123.59 over at Walmart right now.

• Chaco’s monochromatic Z/I multisport sandals for men are $63.73 at REI until August 15, whether you go for red, yellow, white, brown or black and pine.

• Quip’s electric toothbrush for kids is $15 instead of $25 at Quip.com right now when you use code BACKTOSCHOOL — and it’s equipped with a three-month battery life, too.

• Tile Mate trackers for key rings are $9 off at Best Buy, meaning you never have to tear apart the house for your keys again.

• Get stocked up for class and at-home art with Amazon’s Crayola and crafting sale, with deals on Crayola finger paint (24% off), easels (37% off) and Crayola twistable colored pencils (22% off).

• Oxo’s Smart Seal containers of both plastic and glass varieties are mega-discounted on the brand’s website right now (we’re talking 30-piece sets for under $90, plus single units for $3 and $4 off if you just want to top up your collection).

• Backcountry’s offering up to 60% off outdoor clothing and gear during its Summer Send-Off sale, and more brands have just been added.

Deals you may have missed

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 in the Blackout color, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Anniversary Sale

Thanks to this skin care mega-retailer’s Anniversary Sale, you can stock up on all your favorite products at hearty discounts. From Underscored-approved EltaMD sunscreen at 20% off to trendy Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence at 25% off and lots, lots more, you’re sure to find everything your routine needs during this massive promo, lasting now through Aug. 17.

$39.99 From $29.99 at Best Buy

These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience. Whether you’re upgrading your WFH setup or preparing for a new school year, these keyboard-and-mouse pairings are all the motivation you’ll need to get started working. Save up to $20 right now at Best Buy and clack-clack-clack your little heart out.

Back-to-school sale

If the thought of the new school year makes your shoulders tense up, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and shop this sale. Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. All four models (Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now — up to $100 off. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review for help deciding.

25% off sitewide

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.