For a third straight week flash flooding is a concern in the same areas of the US
Updated 3:48 PM ET, Mon August 8, 2022
A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.
(CNN)In less than two months we have seen at least four historic flood events occur across the country. Yellowstone flooded in mid-June, followed by the torrential flooding in St. Louis, then Kentucky, and just this weekend we had major flooding in Death Valley.
"On 5 August 2022, a flash flood hit the Death Valley National Park in California, USA. The amount of rain that fell in a few hours (34.5 mm or about 1.36 in) represented 75% of the volume that the area typically receives in a year, making 5 August the second-wettest day since the records started in 1911," according to Copernicus, a European Earth observation program.
This resulted in numerous landslides, burying cars and cutting off roads -- trapping roughly a thousand people inside the park.
Another week of relentless rain for some of the hardest-hit areas
The last thing people want to hear this week is that more flooding is possible yet again for the Southwest and portions of eastern Kentucky. But the messaging is clear.
"Heavy rainfall rates will be possible," said the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Kentucky, adding, "Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding will be a concern, especially in persistent activity, training storms," including areas that are vulnerable to flooding due to recent events.
With the ground in eastern Kentucky already so saturated, and creeks still running high, it won't take much additional rainfall to cause more flooding problems.
"Unfortunately, any flash flooding on Tuesday will prime many of the same areas [in eastern Kentucky] for potentially worse and more widespread flash flooding on Wednesday," the NWS said.
The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting "generally between 1 and 2 inches in 1 to 3 hours." which is why that portion of the state is under a Level 2 of 4, slight risk of excessive rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Their slow movement, intensity, and abundant moisture to feed on will mean any of the more intense storms will be able to produce a quick inch or two of heavy rain over the local area," said the WPC.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to eastern Kentucky today. They visited with families and surveyed the damage as many are still left without power and water.
Elsewhere, heavy rainfall is also possible for the Southwest this week -- including hard hit Death Valley.