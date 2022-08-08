For a third straight week flash flooding is a concern in the same areas of the US

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

"On 5 August 2022, a flash flood hit the Death Valley National Park in California, USA. The amount of rain that fell in a few hours (34.5 mm or about 1.36 in) represented 75% of the volume that the area typically receives in a year, making 5 August the second-wettest day since the records started in 1911," according to Copernicus , a European Earth observation program.

This resulted in numerous landslides, burying cars and cutting off roads -- trapping roughly a thousand people inside the park.

Cars stuck in the mud and debris following the flash flooding over the weekend in Death Valley.

Another week of relentless rain for some of the hardest-hit areas

The last thing people want to hear this week is that more flooding is possible yet again for the Southwest and portions of eastern Kentucky. But the messaging is clear.

