2 children fatally shot in separate incidents involving accidental firing of guns

(CNN) Two children have died, one 4 years old and one 15, in two separate accidental gun shootings by children in the past two days.

In Georgia, a mother has been charged with cruelty to children after her 4-year-old daughter found a loaded gun in the backseat of a vehicle and shot and killed herself Sunday evening, police said.

Police responding to a call of a person shot on I-85 in metro Atlanta found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis deceased in the backseat, apparently from a gun shot, according to a release from DeKalb County Police Department.

The child's mother, Kaelin Lewis, was driving when her daughter found a firearm in the backseat and discharged it, shooting herself, police said.

Kaelin was arrested and faces a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to police.

