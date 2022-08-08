Arkansas judge found dead in lake after he went missing on a family trip

(CNN) An Arkansas judge was found dead at the bottom of a lake Sunday after he went missing during a trip with family and friends over the weekend, authorities said.

Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah Bueker, 48, was in Jefferson County for "recreational travel" with his loved ones, but at some point during the trip he "ventured off alone" and was not seen alive again, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release . His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, the office said.

Bueker was last seen near Mud Lake, where his body was later found, the sheriff's office reported.

"After time had passed and no one had seen or heard from Bueker, worry began to set in," the release said. "A search for Bueker by family and friends began."

After the sun set, the family had still not found Bueker, so they called 911, the release said. An extensive ground and water search was conducted late into the night and early morning by the sheriff's office and wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

