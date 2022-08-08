Pete Rose dismisses questions over statutory rape claims in return to Philadelphia: 'It was 55 years ago, babe'

(CNN) Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose returned to the field in Philadelphia for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989.

On Sunday, the 81-year-old was a part of the celebration of the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series championship team at Citizens Bank Park where he received a standing ovation.

The Phillies planned on honoring Rose in 2017 but chose not to after a woman alleged that he had sex with her when she was less than 16 years old.

Before the game, Rose was asked by Philadelphia Inquirer writer Alex Coffey about the 2017 sexual assault allegations and whether his presence at the ballpark sends a negative message to women.

"No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose responded. "Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe."

