Today, you’ll find a deal on the Blue Yeti Microphone, a discounted Anker Power Bank and savings on Logitech POP Keyboards and Mice. All that and more below.

30% off sitewide

Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even durable outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand — everything on the site is 30% off right now. Today’s the last day you can shop this sale, so be sure to browse bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress, the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Mike Andronico/CNN

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 in the blackout color, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

$21.99 $15.39 at Amazon

Anker Anker

The Anker PowerCore 13000 is our pick for the best portable charger, and right now its pocket-sized alternative is 30% off at Amazon. The discount applies at checkout for this handy, compact charger that can juice up an iPhone 12 over two times. If your devices keep dying while you’re out and about, it’s worth investing in a quality portable charger like this one.

Anniversary Sale

Dermstore 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Thanks to this skincare mega-retailer’s Anniversary Sale, you can stock up on all your favorite products at hearty discounts. From Underscored-approved EltaMD sunscreen at 20% off to trendy Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence at 25% off and lots, lots more, you’re sure to find everything your routine needs during this massive promo, lasting now through August 17.

$39.99 From $29.99 at Best Buy

Logitech POP Logitech POP

These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience. Whether you’re upgrading your WFH setup or preparing for a new school year, these keyboard and mouse pairings are all the motivation you’ll need to get started working. Get Save up to $20 right now at Best Buy and clack-clack-clack your little heart out.

More deals to shop

• At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Right now, the brand is offering its durable, pocket-sized ThermoPop at its lowest price ever.

• Now-classic S’well water bottles are $12 off on Amazon right now so you can stay hydrated on the go (sans plastic waste).

• Bee’s Wrap saves a ton of plastic wrap you’d otherwise use, and right now it’s $10.73 instead of $28 for a pack on REI Outlet.

• Three-packs of Philips Hue app-controlled light bulbs are 41% off right now, plus another 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Second-gen Apple Pencils are 23% off on Amazon right now, ringing up at just $99.

• Always keep your devices charged and smart-home-friendly appliances connected with this deal on a four-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs. They’re $24.99 right now when you take the existing 10% off Amazon discount and add in another $2-off coupon (clip it on the page).

• Stylish grown-up eyeware by Eyebobs is 20% off sitewide with code CNN20OFF for the perfect back-to-class specs (not included: Lake & Harriet by eyebobs).

• Calphalon’s range of kitchen essentials — like stainless steel fry pans, cookware sets and roasters, are up to 39% off on Amazon right now.

• Make days of typing way more comfortable with this Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, now 44% off and under $50.

• Back to school supplies like Sharpies, coffee travel mugs and boxes of pens are up to 64% off on Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

National Butt Day sale

Tushy Tushy

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. Right now you can get a Tushy Classic or Spa (with adjustable water temperature controls!) for just $88 each when you buy two or more, now through Aug. 8 — just use code BUTTDAY to score the discount.

Back-to-school sale

Therabody Therabody

If the thought of the new school year makes your shoulders tense up, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and shop this sale. Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. All four models (Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now — up to $100 off. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review for help deciding.

25% off sitewide

Stasher Stasher

The new school year is quickly approaching, meaning you might have quite a bit of to-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.