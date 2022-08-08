Business of Airlines
An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
RENTON, WA - JANUARY 29: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing's most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
A Boeing 777X model is displayed at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 7, 2018. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
(190313) -- WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. The United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, said U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the country becomes the last major country to do so after two crashes by the model in recent months. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
A Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from the airport in Sydney on August 25, 2017. - Australia's Qantas unveiled plans for the world's longest non-stop commercial flight on August 25, 2017 calling it the "last frontier of global aviation", as it posted healthy annual net profits on the back of a strong domestic market. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight on December 13th 2018
vanished flight MH370 five year anniversary _00004102.jpg
London CNN Business  — 

Australian airline Qantas has asked its senior executives to help out as airport baggage handlers as it struggles to manage a staff shortage.

The airline has called on at least 100 senior staff to join its outsourced ground handling teams at Sydney and Melbourne airports for three months.

“The high levels of winter flu and a Covid spike across the community, coupled with the ongoing tight labor market, make resourcing a challenge across our industry,” Colin Hughes, Qantas’ chief operating officer, said in a note sent to staff and shared with CNN Business on Monday.

Staff who accept the temporary arrangement will be expected to sort and scan bags, load them into aircraft and drive them around the airport, among other responsibilities. They will not be expected to carry out their ground handler role on top of their full-time positions, Hughes said in the note.

Executives opting into the role must also be “physically capable of moving and lifting bags of up to 32 kg (71 pounds) in weight,” Hughes said.

“We’ve been clear that our operational performance has not been meeting our customers’ expectations or the standards that we expect of ourselves — and that we’ve been pulling out all stops to improve our performance,” a Qantas spokesperson told CNN Business.

Airlines have struggled to cope with a strong bounce back in travelers after two years of pandemic restrictions and staff cuts.

Qantas (QABSY) said in June 2020 that it would slash 20% of its total workforce, or about 6,000 jobs mostly affecting its corporate, ground and flight staff — as it tried to stay afloat during the height of the pandemic.

Hughes said in his note that the company planned to recruit thousands of new staff, including ground handlers.

Robin Hayes, the CEO of JetBlue, told the BBC on Monday that his company was over-hiring because workers were leaving their jobs at such a high rate.

Airports are having it tough, too. In July, London’s Heathrow airport, one of the busiest in the world, urged airlines to stop selling any more tickets for the summer, and said it would cap its daily departing passenger numbers at 100,000.