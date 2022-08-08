Chad's military government signs peace agreement with rebel groups in Doha

(CNN) Chad's transitional government has signed a peace deal with rebel groups on Monday in Doha, according to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, main rebel group Front for Change and Concord (FACT) did not sign the agreement.

"Under the auspices of the State of Qatar, the Chadian parties sign the #Doha_Peace_Agreement_in_Chad. This stems from the active regional and international role of Qatar in providing the basic ground for mediation and preventing the outbreak and exacerbation of conflicts," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

In a statement released on Sunday, Qatar confirmed it has hosted negotiations over the past five months ahead of a broader national reconciliation dialogue, which is expected to take place later this month.

"This agreement paves the way for the start of the national, inclusive, and sovereign dialogue in Chad in the capital, N'Djamena, which aims to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation," said Qatar's foreign ministry.

