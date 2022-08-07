Families of Kansas' cold case victims find new hope for answers from an unexpected source -- the state's prisoners

(CNN) James Winston was always immaculately dressed. Since he was 10 years old, he would carefully iron his clothes, right down to his socks and underwear. He would later do the same for his kids, making sure they were coordinated from head to toe.

He would likely have done the same for his youngest child.

But on February 16, 2020, just two days after she was born, two people entered his apartment, shot him multiple times and left him to die, authorities in Wichita, Kansas, say.

Investigators and loved ones believe Winston knew the people who shot him, but the killers have never been identified. For more than two years, his family has been waiting in profound pain and frustration to find out who killed him and why.

"It's like a hole that hasn't been filled," Winston's mother, Sherby Miller, told CNN. "It's just a piece of me that's missing because I don't know what happened to my child."

James Winston and his girlfriend, Valyn Burrell, at Thanksgiving in 2019.

