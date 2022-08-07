Families of Kansas' cold case victims find new hope for answers from an unexpected source -- the state's prisoners
Updated 4:23 AM ET, Sun August 7, 2022
(CNN)James Winston was always immaculately dressed. Since he was 10 years old, he would carefully iron his clothes, right down to his socks and underwear. He would later do the same for his kids, making sure they were coordinated from head to toe.
He would likely have done the same for his youngest child.
But on February 16, 2020, just two days after she was born, two people entered his apartment, shot him multiple times and left him to die, authorities in Wichita, Kansas, say.
Investigators and loved ones believe Winston knew the people who shot him, but the killers have never been identified. For more than two years, his family has been waiting in profound pain and frustration to find out who killed him and why.
"It's like a hole that hasn't been filled," Winston's mother, Sherby Miller, told CNN. "It's just a piece of me that's missing because I don't know what happened to my child."
Winston's death is one of Kansas' many cold cases -- unsolved homicides, missing people and unidentified remains -- that investigators have struggled to solve as leads dry up and they run out of potential suspects. But families of some of these cold case victims may soon find new hope for answers from an unexpected source: prisoners.
In an effort to turn up new leads, Kansas authorities developed a deck of playing cards featuring 52 of the state's cold cases -- each card displaying a victim's picture, a short description of their case and a tipline number. The Kansas Department of Corrections says that it began distributing the cards over the last week to people incarcerated in the state's prisons and county jails, in the hopes that some might know something about the cases and submit tips.
"Not every tip received leads to resolution of a case, but someone usually knows something," state Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda said when the program was announced. "Within Kansas correctional facilities and jails, we have segments of our population who want to do something good, perhaps atone for past mistakes, and they may have information about unsolved cases."
Cold case card decks have been used in more than a dozen states, with some eliciting tips that revived stalled investigations, led to convictions and brought resolution to families who grieved for years without answers.
Winston's loved ones were blindsided by his killing, telling CNN he was a dedicated father and aspiring entrepreneur who was widely liked. His mother and his girlfriend, Valyn Burrell, said they want justice for his six children, whom he adored and devoted most of his free time to.
"I don't get it. Whoever did it knew he had kids. They knew he had family. I don't understand," Miller said.
Families of victims featured in Kansas' card deck described to CNN a torturous wait for resolution, with some also fearing for their own safety as the killers remain uncaught.