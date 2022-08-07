He was shot and killed playing the sport he loved. Now this Ohio 15-year-old is one of the country's latest victims of gun violence

The United States is on pace to match or surpass its worst year on record for the number of gun violence related incidents, many of which don't draw major headlines. Through this Portraits of American Gun Violence series, CNN is working to tell the stories of the victims of gun violence, names you may have never heard of but lives that have been forever changed.
(CNN)Ali Jeylani knows you shouldn't pick favorites when it comes to family members, but of his seven siblings, he's always had a soft spot for his younger brother, Issa.
Maybe it's their shared love of soccer, their admiration for Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, or maybe it's simply that the pair saw a piece of themselves in each other despite their seven-year age gap.
Issa, 15, should be starting his sophomore year of high school in the fall, but, instead, his family is mourning his death after he was shot while playing soccer with friends in Columbus, Ohio, making him one of about 1,000 children and teen victims of gun violence so far this year.
On Friday, July 22, Issa was playing soccer with his teammates from the Hilltop Tiger Soccer Club, part of MY Project USA, a nonprofit focused on fighting against gang violence.
A group approached the boys looking for one of Issa's teammates, according to Zerqa Abid, president of MY Project USA.
The teens argued on the field and someone pulled out a gun, and a shot hit Issa, Abid said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., according to police. It's unclear how many shots were fired.
"This is a community loss, this is not just a family loss," Abid said. "Issa has taken a piece of our hearts with him and we are in mourning."
Gun violence has marred 2022, which may be the nation's worst year ever, experts say. More than 26,000 gun violence deaths have been recorded so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Ali Jeylani, 22, is also a coach with the Hilltop Tigers Soccer Club but was on a different part of the field when the shooting took place. He was getting ready to leave the chaos when he realized Issa wasn't with him. By the time he found Issa, his younger brother had a gunshot wound and was bleeding profusely from his chest, Jeylani said.
Two other teens were hurt in the incident, Maureen Kocot with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office told CNN. One suffered a gunshot wound but is expected to make a full recovery and another suffered minor injuries in the chaos following the shooting.
Authorities told CNN they aren't prepared to speak on a possible motive and no suspects have been taken into custody. Abid suspects the attack was related to gang violence, the same thing her organization, MY project USA, works to protect against.
The organization aims "to protect and empower our youth and families" and "uplift underprivileged, crime-ridden neighborhoods" through community programs, like the Hilltop Tiger Soccer Club, according to its website.
"Right now, we're trying to process everything, but we are having family talks and getting closer as a family," Jeylani told CNN. "He didn't deserve this; he really just wanted to play soccer."
Abid has known the Jeylani family for several years and became close with Issa because he volunteered with the nonprofit.
For as much as the nonprofit does to protect and empower the youth and the community from gangs and gun violence, Abid said losing Issa in this way is heartbreaking.
Leading by example on and off the field
Issa, who would have turned 16 next month, had big plans. He wanted to go to college and continue to play soccer.
Issa would often talk about his goals with his older brother during their chats at home, Jeylani said. Not only was Ali a brother to Issa, he was his confidante, his soccer coach and his mentor in one.
"Everybody in the house I would get mad at for coming in my room, but when he comes in my room, I can't get mad, I just let him stay and we would chill," Jeylani said.
Issa may have been the smallest player on the soccer field but he played with the biggest heart, Ali Jeylani said.
Jeylani likes to think that Issa inherited his love for Real Madrid from him. He's grateful they got to watch the team win their biggest trophy of the season together on TV in the Champions League.
James Fredrickson coached four Jeylani brothers, including Ali and Issa, at the Ohio Premier Soccer Club in the suburbs of Columbus.
Thro