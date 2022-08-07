He was shot and killed playing the sport he loved. Now this Ohio 15-year-old is one of the country's latest victims of gun violence

The United States is on pace to match or surpass its worst year on record for the number of gun violence related incidents, many of which don't draw major headlines. Through this Portraits of American Gun Violence series, CNN is working to tell the stories of the victims of gun violence, names you may have never heard of but lives that have been forever changed.

(CNN) Ali Jeylani knows you shouldn't pick favorites when it comes to family members, but of his seven siblings, he's always had a soft spot for his younger brother, Issa.

Maybe it's their shared love of soccer, their admiration for Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, or maybe it's simply that the pair saw a piece of themselves in each other despite their seven-year age gap.

Issa, 15, should be starting his sophomore year of high school in the fall, but, instead, his family is mourning his death after he was shot while playing soccer with friends in Columbus, Ohio, making him one of about 1,000 children and teen victims of gun violence so far this year.

On Friday, July 22, Issa was playing soccer with his teammates from the Hilltop Tiger Soccer Club, part of MY Project USA, a nonprofit focused on fighting against gang violence.

A group approached the boys looking for one of Issa's teammates, according to Zerqa Abid, president of MY Project USA.