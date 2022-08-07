(CNN) An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a call about the incident at around 3:45 PM on Thursday, according to a statement shared with CNN. Lake Thonotosassa is located in Hillsborough County near Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the 34-year old victim to the hospital, the FWC said, adding that it dispatched a contracted alligator trapper to the lake and is continuing to investigate the incident.