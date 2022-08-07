Albuquerque police are asking the public to share photos, videos that may help the investigation into the killings of 4 Muslim men

(CNN) Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have created an online portal where residents can upload videos and images that may help authorities investigating the recent killings of four Muslim men.

"These shootings are disturbing," Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said. "We are putting every possible resource into these investigations."

The fourth man, who has not been identified, was killed Friday night. According to a news release from police, officers responded just before midnight Friday to reports of a shooting in the area of Truman St. and Grand Ave. and found the victim dead.

