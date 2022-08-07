Film & TV
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
late night jetblue
Getty Images
Now playing
01:59
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Netflix
Now playing
01:25
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
reed hastings netflix vault 2002
CNN
Now playing
01:22
'Sexy as a tortoise': Netflix's founder describes its early success in 2002
The Lord of the Rings Amazon Original Series - First Series Image
The Lord of the Rings Amazon Original Series - First Series Image
Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Now playing
01:27
New 'Lord of the Rings' show reveals world from another age
Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise screenshot
Courtesy Paramount Pictures
Now playing
04:19
Did 'Top Gun: Maverick' beat 'Titanic'?
hocus pocus 2
Disney
Now playing
01:14
Disney is bringing back this Halloween classic, 29 years later
Joe Biden on Jimmy Kimmel
ABC
Now playing
01:41
Jimmy Kimmel presses Biden on gun control
prey trailer
20th Century Studios
Now playing
00:55
'Predator' prequel 'Prey' pulls audiences back to the Comanche tribe 300 years ago
Top Gun Maverick Jacket split
Top Gun Maverick Jacket split
Taiwan News / Paramount Pictures
Now playing
02:46
Jake Tapper identifies key change in new 'Top Gun' movie that could anger China
AGT ventriloquist orig jc
Now playing
01:07
This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'
harry styles james corden
"The Late Late Show"
Now playing
01:26
Harry Styles makes $300 music video with James Corden
Tom Cruise
CBS
Now playing
01:45
Tom Cruise terrifies James Corden with wild jet ride
Noah Thompson 2
Getty Images
Now playing
01:22
'American Idol' winner says he wants to 'stay in the house for a bit'
01 Stranger Things orig jc
Now playing
01:51
Netflix just released the first 8 chilling minutes of 'Stranger Things'
SNL Pete Davidson
NBC
Now playing
01:36
Watch 'SNL' favorites say goodbye
New York CNN Business  — 

Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.

Yet its recent struggles may not be the start of a downward spiral or the beginning of the end for the streaming giant. Rather, it’s a sign that Netflix is becoming a more traditional media company.

Netflix (NFLX) was originally valued as a Big Tech company, part of the Wall Street acronym, “FAANG,” which stood for Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG). Wall Street once valued the company at about $300 billion — a number on par with many Big Tech companies that Netflix (NFLX)’s business model ultimately couldn’t live up to.

“I think Netflix was extremely overvalued,” Julia Alexander, director of strategy at Parrot Analytics, told CNN Business. “Unlike those companies that have different tentacles, Netflix does not have a lot of tentacles.”

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient

But Netflix was never really a tech company.

Yes, it relied on subscriber growth like many companies in the tech world, but its subscriber growth was built on having films and TV shows that people wanted to watch and pay for. That’s more a like a studio in Hollywood than a tech company in Silicon Valley.

Netflix looked a lot more like a tech company than, say, Disney, Comcast, Paramount or CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. But as those traditional media companies start to look a lot more like Netflix, Netflix in turn is starting to take page out of its rivals’ playbooks: It’s going to start serving ads and it has been releasing some shows over the course of weeks and months rather than all at once.

Netflix has said that its cheaper ad tier and clampdown on password sharing may come next year. It’s partnering with Microsoft (MSFT) for its ad business.

23 House of the Dragon
HBO Max

HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining next year

“I think in many ways the moves Netflix are making suggest a transition from tech company to media company,” Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at Magid, told CNN Business. “With the introduction of ads, crackdown on password sharing, marquee shows like ‘Stranger Things’ experimenting with a staggered release, we are seeing Netflix looking more like a traditional media company every day.”

Hare added that Netflix’s former business strategy, which was “once sacrosanct is now being thrown out the window.”

“Netflix once forced Hollywood deeply out of its comfort zone. They brought streaming to the American living room,” he said. “Now it appears some more conventional practices could be what Netflix needs.”

At Netflix right now, “a lot of these strategic moves are being made as they mature and move into the next phase as a company,” noted Hare. That includes focusing on cash flow and revenue rather than just growth.

“In other words, old school business,” he said.

— CNN Business’ Moss Cohen contributed to this report.