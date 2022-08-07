It's the little things: The only pan every cook needs

(CNN)I have a kitchen stuffed to the rafters with all sorts of cookware. As a professional recipe developer and food writer, I can claim it's for work. But my cast-iron skillet is the pan I use more often than any other.
A cast-iron pan is one of the most versatile and reliable pieces of kitchen equipment for any cook, and unlike most electronic kitchen must-haves, it can last for generations. (I'm looking at you, air fryer.)
Because it can handle high temperatures and retains heat well, I love that cast iron can go from stovetop to oven. It's just as good for searing steaks or chicken breasts as it is for scrambling eggs, stir-frying vegetables, cooking homemade tortillas or even baking a fruit cobbler.
It's also an affordable piece of cookware -- so collecting cast iron might become an obsession. I love restoring vintage cast-iron pans I find in antique shops, but novice cast-iron cooks can pick up a Lodge skillet, made in the country's oldest and longest-running cast-iron foundry in Tennessee, for less than $30.
Despite what you might have heard, I can assure you that cast-iron pans are incredibly easy to maintain. You don't need more than hot water to clean them, along with a little kosher salt to scrub off any stubborn bits. How's that for sustainable?
Frustrated cooks often ask me what they can do about their scratched nonstick pans, and I wholeheartedly recommend cast iron as a durable replacement. Unlike coated nonstick pans, the finish on a cast-iron pan doesn't degrade over time. In fact, the nonstick properties of cast iron improve with repeated use, as the oils used in cooking become part of the pan itself.
There's no need to worry about using metal utensils on cast iron, either. If you accidentally scratch the finish, you can reseason cast-iron skillets easily with heat and vegetable oil.
One note: Until you've built up the pan's seasoning, avoid cooking highly acidic foods such as tomatoes, vinegar, wine or citrus in the pan. The acid can eat away at the finish, but a well-seasoned pan can handle a brief simmer with these ingredients. (Use enameled cast-iron pieces such as a Dutch oven for dishes that require longer cooking, like tomato sauce.)
What to make in your cast-iron skillet
For most meals, a 10-inch, high-sided cast-iron skillet is the pan you'll want to grab again and again. Once you start using it, you'll find it making its way onto the stove (or into the oven) for many a meal, but here are some suggestions to get going.
Shepherd's pie
There's no need to pull out a casserole dish when making this hearty and rustic dish. Sauté and simmer ground meat (or lentils, for a vegetarian option) and vegetables in the skillet with wine and broth, then top with mashed potatoes and transfer the pan to the oven.
And while the names are frequently used interchangeably, shepherd's pie traditionally refers to a lamb-based version of the dish, while cottage pie refers to the beef-based version. To make the variation known as Cumberland pie, top your mashed potatoes with shredded cheese and breadcrumbs.
Macaroni and cheese
Though many recipes call for boiling and cooking pasta separately from the creamy cheese sauce, you can do it all in one cast-iron skillet for a creamy one-pot meal with crispy broiled bits. Who needs boxed mac and cheese when you have this stovetop option?
When the craving for mac and cheese strikes in the middle of the summer, there's no need to heat up the oven. Use your cast-iron skillet to make a bubbling baked mac and cheese dish right on your grill.
Roast chicken and vegetables
While roasting a whole chicken is always a comfort food winner, bone-in chicken breasts and thighs are ideal for a cast-iron skillet meal because it's easy to get a crispy-skinned finish on the cuts.