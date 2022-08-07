It's the little things: The only pan every cook needs

(CNN) I have a kitchen stuffed to the rafters with all sorts of cookware. As a professional recipe developer and food writer, I can claim it's for work. But my cast-iron skillet is the pan I use more often than any other.

A cast-iron pan is one of the most versatile and reliable pieces of kitchen equipment for any cook, and unlike most electronic kitchen must-haves, it can last for generations. (I'm looking at you, air fryer.)

Because it can handle high temperatures and retains heat well, I love that cast iron can go from stovetop to oven. It's just as good for searing steaks or chicken breasts as it is for scrambling eggs, stir-frying vegetables, cooking homemade tortillas or even baking a fruit cobbler.

It's also an affordable piece of cookware -- so collecting cast iron might become an obsession. I love restoring vintage cast-iron pans I find in antique shops, but novice cast-iron cooks can pick up a Lodge skillet , made in the country's oldest and longest-running cast-iron foundry in Tennessee, for less than $30.

Despite what you might have heard, I can assure you that cast-iron pans are incredibly easy to maintain. You don't need more than hot water to clean them, along with a little kosher salt to scrub off any stubborn bits. How's that for sustainable?