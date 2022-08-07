Google Equiano: Internet giant bets big on Africa with latest megaproject

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 9:15 PM ET, Sun August 7, 2022

Google Equiano is a subsea internet cable running from Portugal to South Africa, with 20 times the bandwidth of the previous cable serving the west coast of Africa. It has the potential to increase internet speeds five-fold in some countries and reduce data costs, according to research commissioned by Google.

Across the African continent, innovative transport systems, telecoms operations and smart cities are being developed to boost economies and increase trade opportunities. Scroll through the gallery to learn more.
Altaeros has entered a partnership with UK company World Mobile to supply internet balloons used to deliver part of its network in Zanzibar. Two solar-powered, helium-filled balloons will float 300 meters (984 feet) above land and have a broadcast range of around 70 kilometers (44 miles) apiece, using 3G and 4G frequencies to deliver their signal.
Just 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Cairo, Egypt is constructing a New Administrative Capital. The $58 billion project, started in 2015, is designed to be a hub for government and the finance industry. Egypt hopes to entice some of the 20 million residents of its current capital, Cairo, to relocate to the new city, where there is space for 6.5 million people.

The city will feature numerous skyscrapers, including Africa's soon-to-be tallest building, the Iconic Tower (pictured in the background). In 2020 a $4 billion, 100-kilometer monorail project, connecting Cairo and the new city, was announced.
While Nigeria is one of Africa's most oil-rich countries, its refineries are only operating at a small fraction of their capacity. It's not just bad for the economy — fuel shortages mean Nigeria suffers frequent power cuts. But Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is building an oil refinery he says will solve Nigeria's fuel problem. Covering 2,635 hectares, the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery will be the largest in Africa, with capacity to process 650,000 barrels a day. Dangote hopes to create a market for Nigerian crude oil worth $11 billion annually.
Projects like Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos aim to reposition African cities as internationally competitive business centers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The multipurpose port — which will be the &lt;a href=&quot;https://constructionreviewonline.com/news/nigeria/nigerias-lekki-deep-sea-port-project-receives-equity-funding/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;deepest in sub-Saharan Africa&lt;/a&gt; — is intended to increase Nigeria&#39;s commercial operations across West Africa and its global trading potential. It is designed to handle &lt;a href=&quot;https://ppp.icrc.gov.ng/project/118/lekki-deep-water-port&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;four million metric tons &lt;/a&gt;of dry goods a year. The Chinese Development Bank has loaned &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.allenovery.com/en-gb/global/news-and-insights/news/ao-advises-on-lekki-port&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$629 million&lt;/a&gt; to the project and China Harbour Engineering Company is providing &lt;a href=&quot;https://constructionreviewonline.com/news/nigeria/nigerias-lekki-deep-sea-port-project-receives-equity-funding/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$221 million&lt;/a&gt; in equity funding for the port, which is expected to generate revenue of&lt;a href=&quot;https://lekkiport.com/about-lekki-port-lftz-enterprise/the-port/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; $361 billion and create up to 170,000 new jobs&lt;/a&gt;. The port was &lt;a href=&quot;https://lekkiport.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;96% completed&lt;/a&gt; as of July 27, per Lekki Port.