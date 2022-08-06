Jury finds pharmacy did not discriminate against woman when refusing to fill 'morning-after pill' prescription

(CNN) A jury in Atkins County, Minnesota, on Friday found that a pharmacy did not discriminate against a woman by refusing to fill her emergency contraception prescription, court records show.

However, the jury found the pharmacist did cause the woman emotional harm in the amount of $25,000.

According to the original complaint, Andrea Anderson, a mother and a licensed foster parent, obtained a prescription in January 2019 for Ella -- otherwise known as the "morning after pill" or emergency contraception -- after her regular contraception failed.

Her doctor sent the prescription to the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy, but the pharmacist on duty, George Badeaux, told Anderson that he would be unable to fill her prescription because of his "beliefs."

Badeaux "did not clarify what his beliefs were or why they interfered with his ability to perform his job as a medical professional," according to the complaint.

