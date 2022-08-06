Arsenal beats Crystal Palace as the English Premier League returns

(CNN) Arsenal enjoyed a perfect start to the new English Premier League season as it beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Friday.

A first-half header from Gabriel Martinelli and an own-goal from Palace defender Marc Guehi secured the three points as the league returned after just a 75-day break

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to get the first win on the board after what proved to be a tricky match.

"Yes, really pleased to be winning. Three points, a clean sheet, against a really difficult opponent and a really tough place," he told reporters after the match.

"We showed great resilience to get through them, and it is really positive the way we started.

