Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting Asian family he blamed for the pandemic

(CNN) A North Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting an Asian family he blamed for the Covid-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jose Gomez III, 21, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of committing hate crimes. CNN has reached out to his lawyer for comment.

Gomez saw a Burmese family with three young children enter a Sam's Club in Midland, Texas, in March 2020, and, believing they were Chinese, followed them into the store, according to federal prosecutors.

Gomez grabbed kitchen knives that were being sold at the store and attacked the family, slashing the father and a child who was then 6 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said Thursday the blade of the knife entered millimeters from the child's right eye, cut his ear and slashed the back of the child's head.

