10 people -- including three children -- were killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania, state police say

(CNN) Ten people -- including three children -- have died following a house fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning, state police confirmed to CNN.

The victims range in age from 5 to 79 years old, authorities said.

Nescopeck is roughly 95 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

"Firefighters attempted courageous efforts to make entry into the house in the rear, but were pushed back from extensive flames and heat," State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said in a Friday morning news conference.

"We are utilizing multiple department assets to ensure a thorough and complete investigation into this fatal fire," Felsman added.

